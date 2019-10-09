Speed restrictions on metro trains lifted

Metro trains have almost doubled their speed in the 5.50-km Maharaja’s College-Thykoodam corridor from Tuesday, with the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) according sanction for the automatic-signalling system on the stretch.

Accordingly, the average speed of trains has doubled from 25 kmph to 45 kmph. Subsequently, services are now being operated every seven minutes in the corridor as compared to those every 14 minutes earlier. This has in turn lessened commuting time on the 23.5-km Aluva-Thykoodam stretch from 53 minutes to 43 minutes.

“With this, we hope to increase the number of daily commuters, which now hovers at 60,000,” Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) sources said. KMRL managing director Alkesh Kumar Sharma said: “We are excited to run trains at higher speed on the new stretch. Commuters can thus save time. Now, one can travel from Aluva to Thykoodam in lesser time without any hassles [at constant speed and frequency],” he added. Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety K.A. Manoharan had conducted inspection on September 30 and October 1 on.

The average speed, including the halting time at stations in the metro corridor, is 45 kmph. While running, trains attain a speed of 60 kmph, while the design speed of the elevated tracks is 80 kmph.

Trains take just 33 minutes to cover the Aluva-Maharaja’s College stretch, while they take 45 minutes to reach Pettah.

The Thykoodam-Pettah extension is expected to be commissioned in early 2020. The average daily passenger patronage stabilising at 60,000 post the Thykoodam extension, despite speed curbs for over a month, is a positive sign.

The patronage was 40,000 prior to the extension. The lifting of speed curbs and increase in frequency will further increase the patronage, KMRL sources said.