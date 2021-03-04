Speed detection cameras to be installed at Elamkulam curve

With the accident-prone curve near the Elamkulam metro station on SA Road claiming one more life, District Collector S. Suhas has ordered the immediate implementation of traffic reforms in the area.
An emergency meeting of the Road Safety Committee held in the wake of the latest accident decided to install speed detection cameras on the vulnerable stretch. The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) will install the cameras after the Kochi Corporation issues the requisite approvals.
Mr. Suhas also asked the civic body to put up speed breakers in the area. Besides, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) will install traffic blinkers. The Collector directed officials to take other necessary measures, including widening of the road, in a week.
Meanwhile, P.T. Thomas, MLA, asked the Collector to set up a warning signal and cameras after visiting the area.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath