Speed detection cameras to be installed at Elamkulam curve

With the accident-prone curve near the Elamkulam metro station on SA Road claiming one more life, District Collector S. Suhas has ordered the immediate implementation of traffic reforms in the area.

An emergency meeting of the Road Safety Committee held in the wake of the latest accident decided to install speed detection cameras on the vulnerable stretch. The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) will install the cameras after the Kochi Corporation issues the requisite approvals.

Mr. Suhas also asked the civic body to put up speed breakers in the area. Besides, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) will install traffic blinkers. The Collector directed officials to take other necessary measures, including widening of the road, in a week.

Meanwhile, P.T. Thomas, MLA, asked the Collector to set up a warning signal and cameras after visiting the area.