Specials schools will be made centres of excellence, says Education Minister

November 10, 2023 07:35 am | Updated 07:35 am IST - KOCHI

V. Sivankutty was speaking after inaugurating the 24th Special School Youth Festival at Kalamassery

The Hindu Bureau

Education Minister V. Sivankutty | Photo Credit: H VIBHU

The State government aims at making special schools centres of excellence, Education Minister V. Sivankutty has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 24th Special School Youth Festival at Kalamassery here on Thursday. To achieve the goal, four schools in the State for the visually challenged and three schools for the hearing impaired have been sanctioned ₹170 lakh from the 2023-24 Plan fund. The first lot of ₹90 lakh will be allotted shortly.

The Kerala education model has deeply influenced individuals, families, and societies. The State has made notable progress in imparting education to all students without considering their backgrounds. Policies and programmes of the government have changed the lives of differently abled people.

Mr. Sivankutty said a special sports manual would be developed for the inclusion of special children.

