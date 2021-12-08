Special team to re-examine ‘antiques’ found at Monson’s house

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will constitute a special team to re-examine a few suspected antiques found at the rented house of the alleged conman and self-style antique dealer Monson Mavunkal at Kaloor here. It will be set up by the ASI’s Zonal Director, Chennai. Sleuths of the State Crime Branch, who are probing the cheating case registered against Monson, said that the ASI and the State Archaeology Department had examined the fake antiques at the house after he was taken into custody. Even though most of the items were fake, the team had stumbled upon a few antiques, which needed detailed examination. The Crime Branch is likely to file the charge sheet against the accused after receiving the report from the ASI.