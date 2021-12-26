Special team to probe attack on police personnel at Kizhakkambalam in Ernakulam

KOCHI

26 December 2021 20:24 IST

A special team led by Perumbavoor Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anuj Paliwal has been constituted to probe the alleged attack on police personnel at Kizhakkambalam early on Sunday morning by workers from other States employed at a garment factory.

The 19-member team comprises two Inspectors and seven Sub Inspectors, the Ernakulam Rural police informed. A total of 156 workers from the factory were taken into custody and held at three different police stations under Ernakulam Rural. Their role, if any, in the attack, which left five personnel injured, is being ascertained.

In the meantime, senior police officers, including Deputy Inspector General Neeraj Kumar Gupta and District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik, visited the scene of attack near the workers’ camp and took stock of the situation. A total of 500 police personnel are camping at the site. Mr. Karthik said measures would be taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents. Mr. Gupta and Mr. Paliwal visited the injured personnel at a private hospital.

