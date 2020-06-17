Kochi

Special team to probe attack on man

A Special Investigation Squad has been formed to probe the assault of a man near UC College in Aluva a few days ago.

Ranjith of Kuttamasserry was attacked by four motorcycle-borne assailants. He remains in a serious condition.

The team is being led by G.Venu, Aluva DyS.

Man arrested

A person was arrested on the charge of attacking his former business partner for removing him from timber business.

The arrested man was identified as Shaju of Koovappady. He had attacked his former partner near Perumbavoor.

