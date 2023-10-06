Special squads in local bodies pursuing all leads to find those dumping waste in public places

October 06, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The only shred of evidence recovered by the health wing of the Kalamassery municipality from a bag of waste dumped along the Seaport-Airport Road recently was a hospital identification number.

There was no name or contact address of the person suspected to have committed the offence. However, the officials decided to track the violator. They contacted the hospital and shared the hospital ID to get the person’s details. A due process followed and the individual was issued a notice seeking an explanation for the alleged violation. The authorities imposed a penalty after the person accepted the illegal act.

With the Local Self-Government department (LSGD) stepping up action against illegal dumping of waste in public spaces and waterbodies, the special squads deployed across local bodies are pursuing all available leads to find violators and initiate penal and legal action against them.

In a similar case, several carry bags containing surgical waste were found by the personnel of the National Highways Authority of India along the Container Terminal Road in July. The person suspected to have committed the act was tracked through the information available on hospital bills recovered from the bags. He was summoned and asked to clear the site.

The members of the special squads deployed in local bodies have come across cases in which violators were tracked from the shipping address available on discarded boxes and courier consignments. “We had imposed a penalty of up to ₹5,000 and above in such cases,” they said. An assessment by the department showed that violators were dumping waste in garbage hotspots outside their jurisdiction to escape the eyes of enforcement agencies. No leniency will be shown against those involved in waste dumping in open spaces and water bodies, according to the LSGD.