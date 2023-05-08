Special squad holds surprise inspection of boats at Maradu

May 08, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - KOCHI

A special squad of the Maradu municipality on Monday held surprise inspection of tourist boats plying within its limits against the backdrop of the tragic boat accident at Tanur in Malappuram.

The inspection was held at four spots at Nettur. Boat owners were told to furnish relevant certificates within a day. The authorities said stringent action would be initiated against those found flouting safety norms and putting passengers in danger. The squad was led by P.D. Rajesh, chairman of the health standing committee.

Officials said the State Water Transport department and the Department of Ports had regulatory powers over boats.

Municipal chairman Anthony Asanparambil said a report would be submitted before the District Collector, who is also the chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, on shortcomings detected during the inspection. The number of tourists enjoying backwater cruises has gone up. Boat owners had the responsibility to ensure their safety by adhering to rules, he added. Mr. Asanparambil said boat accidents occurred when workers and passengers ignored safety norms.

District Collector N.S.K Umesh said on Monday that strict action would be taken against boat owners who violated safety norms. The officials concerned should inspect tourist centres and ferries as part of measures to ensure compliance, he said in a communication.