Special school students showcase their artistic talents

For 26-year-old Anagha Dineshan, a student of Chavara Special School, the past month has been the best after being restricted to her house since March following the outbreak of the pandemic.

Crestfallen about not being able to go to school and meet her friends, the youngster with multiple disabilities sprang back to life after the Association of Intellectually Disabled (AID), a combine of special schools, announced its biennial cultural fest, Chilamboli 2020, which is being held online this time owing to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Active in extracurricular activities, an excited Anagha signed up for folk dance and started practising hard. “She has been learning dance but her teacher is not comfortable with online training. So she has been mostly learning on her own using YouTube videos with occasional tips from her teacher,” said mother Reshmi.

She was among the 60-odd special children from over 27 special schools to participate in the district-level festival featuring four events – fancy dress, folk dance, speech, and light music – with every school permitted two entries. Each event has contests for juniors and seniors, with separate contests for girls and boys restricted to light music and folk dance.

“We have limited the number of events and entries per school after a recent poster designing contest held online in connection with Teacher’s Day saw entries pouring in considerably, delaying judgement,” said Susheela Kuriachan, vice chairperson, AID.

The district-level entries are being received over the instant messaging chat platform Telegram. The district-level winners eligible for State-level participation will be declared in a Google Meet to be held on Saturday.

“Teachers have been actively cooperating with parents in preparing their children for the events. Since schools are better placed to identify the potential of these children, teachers also helped them in choosing the event and have been closely following up on their progress,” said Sr. Jaya Maria, a teacher with Chavara Special School, Koonanmavu.

The winning events at the district and State-level will be shown online on Children’s Day on November 14.