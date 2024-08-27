Special purpose vehicle mulled to operate ro-ro ferries, Kochi metro’s feeder buses and autos

Close on the heels of the Kochi Corporation placing an order with the Cochin Shipyard to build the third roll-on, roll-off (ro-ro) ferry for operating in the Fort Kochi-Vypeen corridor, the civic body is gearing up to join hands with Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) and like-minded agencies in order to float a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to operate the ferries and the fleet of feeder buses that the Kochi metro is expected to procure in October.

Speaking about the development, Mayor M. Anilkumar said KMRL was shortly expected to ready a draft of the agreement to form the SPV that was mooted to oversee the operation of the ferries and the buses. “This will in turn improve the coordination and the expertise to operate these modes of public transport. As of now, the Corporation owns the ferries and their terminals at Fort Kochi and Vypeen, while KMRL will own the feeder buses it intends to procure. Other stakeholders too can invest in the SPV,” he said.

The SPV was in the proposal stage and a decision was awaited on bringing the ro-ro ferries, the metro’s feeder buses and even feeder autos under one umbrella, said Loknath Behera, the Managing Director of KMRL. “Legal issues in this regard will be sorted out, following which the State government is expected to take a call on approving the SPV,” he said.

Two ro-ro ferries of the civic body are being operated in the Fort Kochi-Vypeen corridor by city-based Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC), which roped in a team of expert drivers to steer the vessels that transport both people and vehicles. A decision is awaited on including this agency too in the SPV, it is learnt.

Sources in the agency that also owns and operates a fleet of tourist vessels from Marine Drive said that they had so far not been consulted in connection with the formation of the SPV. Whatever be the case, the Corporation must fast-track the induction of the third ro-ro ferry, since hundreds of commuters get stranded whenever any one of the existing vessels is withdrawn from service following frequent technical snags, they said.

