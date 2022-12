Special Public Prosecutor of POCSO court takes charge

December 01, 2022 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KOCHI

Special court set up for speedy disposal of rape cases and cases registered under POCSO Ac

P. Smitha John took charge as the Special Public Prosecutor of the Fast Track Special Court, Adoor. The special court was set up for speedy disposal of rape cases and cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics crime, law and justice

