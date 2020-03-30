Special projects for migrants in Kozhikode

In the wake of the recent protests by migrant labourers in Payippad and Perumbavoor, the police have come up with better surveillance and supportive measures for over 1,500 migrant labour camps in Kozhikode district.

There are 31,800-odd migrant labourers in various camps in the district. A 10-member district-level migrant labourers’ welfare committee comprising government officers is now coordinating special projects for the workers. Camp management committees have been formed to look into their issues.

Police officials said action will be taken against social media messages that foment unrest among migrant workers. Station House Officers and Cybercell teams have been asked to trace such messages. Job contractors, who are primarily responsible for caring their labourers, will also be made more accountable.

‘Apna Bhai’

In Kozhikode rural area, the police have launched a project called ‘Apna Bhai’ to collect essential commodities for migrant labourers. Customers can put goods in the boxes kept in front of shops and supermarkets.

Launched in seven police stations limits in the Nadapuam division on Monday, the project will be extended to other divisions on Tuesday. According to District Police Chief (Kozhikode Rural) A. Sreenivas, the project evoked warm response.

Awareness drive

“We have also deputed home guards as part of a special drive to make migrant labourers aware of the situation and allay their fears,” he said.

Karunakaran, a home guard from Meppayur station who became popular for his Hindi awareness session for migrant labourers, has been officially appointed the mascot of the rural police to lead more awareness sessions in migrant camps. The decision to put him in the lead role was taken after a video showing his awareness session went viral in social media.

According to police sources, some of the migrant labourers are concerned about the payment of their room rent during the lockdown period. Some others are yet to get their wages from the contractors. All these will be addressed on time to ensure their comfortable stay in the district during the lockdown period, they said.