ADVERTISEMENT

Special prayers, processions mark Good Friday observance

April 08, 2023 08:02 am | Updated 08:02 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Way of the Cross procession held by St Francis Cathedral, Ernakulam, as part of Good Friday observance. | Photo Credit: R. K. Nithin 

Every Good Friday, the day when Jesus Christ was crucified, is followed by Easter, the day he resurrected from the dead. “Hence, one must fearlessly accept all “crosses” that come in one’s life by way of hardships, since hope is around the corner,” Cardinal Mar George Alenchery, Archbishop of Syro-Malabar Church, said in his Good Friday message on Sunday. He exhorted believers to empathise with the suffering and the marginalised sections of society.

Other church denominations too observed the day with piety, including by reading out and analysing in the present-day context the seven last words of Christ on the Cross. Processions were taken out by many churches in connection with the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US