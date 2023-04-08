HamberMenu
Special prayers, processions mark Good Friday observance

April 08, 2023 08:02 am | Updated 08:02 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Way of the Cross procession held by St Francis Cathedral, Ernakulam, as part of Good Friday observance.

Way of the Cross procession held by St Francis Cathedral, Ernakulam, as part of Good Friday observance. | Photo Credit: R. K. Nithin 

Every Good Friday, the day when Jesus Christ was crucified, is followed by Easter, the day he resurrected from the dead. “Hence, one must fearlessly accept all “crosses” that come in one’s life by way of hardships, since hope is around the corner,” Cardinal Mar George Alenchery, Archbishop of Syro-Malabar Church, said in his Good Friday message on Sunday. He exhorted believers to empathise with the suffering and the marginalised sections of society.

Other church denominations too observed the day with piety, including by reading out and analysing in the present-day context the seven last words of Christ on the Cross. Processions were taken out by many churches in connection with the day.

