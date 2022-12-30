Special metro, ferry services in Kochi for New Year

December 30, 2022 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi metro will extend train timings to 1 a.m. on the midnight of December 31 in connection with New Year celebrations, while 50% discount on ticket fare will be available from 9 p.m., Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has informed. The train services will continue beyond the regular service deadline of 11.30 p.m. till 1 a.m. every 20 minutes. The last trip of the metro will depart at 1 a.m. from the terminal stations at Aluva and S.N. Junction.

The KSINC will operate ro-ro ferry in the Fort Kochi-Bolghatty Island corridor from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on December 31, in connection with New Year celebrations in Fort Kochi. The regular ro-ro ferry, Sethusagar-II, and passenger ferry, Fort Queen, will operate in the Fort Kochi-Vypeen corridor up to 3 a.m. on January 1. The Kerala State Water Transport Department will operate a special ferry service in the Ernakulam-Fort Kochi corridor in connection with the Kochi Muziris Biennale till the event concludes on March 29. The fare is ₹15.