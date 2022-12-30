ADVERTISEMENT

Special metro, ferry services in Kochi for New Year

December 30, 2022 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochi metro will extend train timings to 1 a.m. on the midnight of December 31 in connection with New Year celebrations, while 50% discount on ticket fare will be available from 9 p.m., Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has informed. The train services will continue beyond the regular service deadline of 11.30 p.m. till 1 a.m. every 20 minutes. The last trip of the metro will depart at 1 a.m. from the terminal stations at Aluva and S.N. Junction.

The KSINC will operate ro-ro ferry in the Fort Kochi-Bolghatty Island corridor from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on December 31, in connection with New Year celebrations in Fort Kochi. The regular ro-ro ferry, Sethusagar-II, and passenger ferry, Fort Queen, will operate in the Fort Kochi-Vypeen corridor up to 3 a.m. on January 1. The Kerala State Water Transport Department will operate a special ferry service in the Ernakulam-Fort Kochi corridor in connection with the Kochi Muziris Biennale till the event concludes on March 29. The fare is ₹15.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US