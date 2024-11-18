Special kids visit ships as part of Navy Week celebrations

The Southern Naval Command (SNC) welcomed 200 specially abled children on board ships on Monday as part of the Indian Navy’s community engagement efforts during the Navy Week 2024 activities.

The children visited Indian Naval Ships Tir and Sarvekshak and the museum set up at Naval Institute of Aeronautical Technology (NIAT), accompanied by support staff and teachers. A cake-cutting ceremony was held onboard to celebrate the joyous occasion. The museum featured interactive exhibits and models displayed by various Naval training schools and the children explored them with excitement and curiosity, said a Navy release.

The day also saw senior citizens being hosted at the SNC. About 130 senior citizens were provided a glimpse of Naval training activities during the guided tour and were also taken on a tour of INS Shardul. They were explained about the ship’s role and capabilities, followed by an interactive session. They too witnessed an informative exhibition at NIAT.

