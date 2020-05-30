Special flights fromNigeria, Dammam

Special chartered flights from Nigeria and Dammam with evacuees will arrive at the Cochin International Airport on Sunday.

This will be in addition to the evacuation flights scheduled under the Vande Bharat Mission.

A flight with 300 passengers from Nigeria operated by M/S Air is scheduled to land at 8.30 a.m. An Indigo flight with 180 passengers from Dammam will arrive at 7.30 p.m.

Eighteen domestic and three international evacuation flights were operated through the Kochi airport on Saturday. Four return domestic services from Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad were cancelled.

More international airlines are gearing up for evacuation flights following the Union government’s endorsement of carrying out chartered operation in international sector.