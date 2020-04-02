Special flight to evacuate Oman nationals

Oman Air will operate a special flight on Friday to evacuate 53 Oman nationals who underwent medical treatment in various hospitals in Ernakulam and adjoining districts. Most of them reached Kochi March 3 and have completed treatment and quarantine compliance.
The flight will arrive directly from Muscat here at 2 p.m. on Friday and take off at 2.50 p.m. for Chennai from where more Oman nationals will board the flight. It will then fly directly back to Muscat.
The Oman Embassy in India will oversee the passenger transition. All of the passengers will arrive in separate cars around 12 noon and undergo mandatory checks and processes and then directed to the flight.
