Special farming drive launched in West Kadungalloor

July 17, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - KOCHI

Around 65 cents in Ward I, Akkara, brought under cropping with the support of local service cooperative bank

The Hindu Bureau

Planting of vegetable seedlings, as part of ‘Krishikoppam Kalamassery’ campaign was launched on Monday in West Kadungalloor.

Panchayat president Suresh Muttathil inaugurated the programme that involved planting of seedlings of tapioca and vegetable cowpea, said a press release here. Around 65 cents in Ward I, Akkara, have been brought under cropping with the support of the local service cooperative bank, which will provide a soft loan to farmers to take up the farming activities.

An outlet for locally grown vegetables and fruits too has been opened in West Kadungalloor as part of the farming campaign, the communication added. Farmers interested in the programme have been identified in Wards 1, 10 and 21 in the panchayat for the farming activities. President of the Kadungalloor Service Cooperative Bank V.K. Shanavas was among those present at the occasion, the press release added.

