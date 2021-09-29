Special drive to nab absconding accused

KOCHI

29 September 2021 22:08 IST

In a special drive, the Ernakulam rural police have arrested 107 absconding persons, who have been evading courts.

Among these, 13 had long-pending warrants against them while 94 had non-bailable warrants issued against them by various courts.

The special drive is being conducted by forming special teams in all 34 police stations within the rural limits. K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural), said that the drive would continue in the coming days.

Advertising

Advertising