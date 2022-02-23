Special court seeks six more months

To complete trial in actor rape case

To complete trial in actor rape case

The Special Court considering the sensational actor rape case has sought six more months to compete the trial on account of the further investigation launched by the police.

The court was set to examine the investigation officer on December 29 last year when the prosecution approached it with an application for further investigation in the case. The plea for further investigation was launched after a filmmaker came out with a revelation that actor Dileep had invited him to view the video of the alleged rape.

The filmmaker had also stated that he had witnessed the actor, the eighth accused in the case, conspiring with his relatives and friends to bodily harm the investigation officer who probed the alleged rape case.

As the prosecution sought more time for completing the further probe, the trial court had asked them to complete the probe by March 1, Honey M. Varghese, the Special Judge, is understood to have pointed out.

The trial court had by now completed the examination of 210 witnesses, 500 documents produced by the prosecution and another 50 documents by the defence lawyers. As many as 84 material objects were examined. Earnest efforts were taken for the examination of the witnesses and to expedite the trial to meet the deadline, the Special Judge is learnt to have pointed out to the Supreme Court.

The Special Judge is believed to have listed out the dramatic events that unfolded, including the resignation of the second prosecutor in the case and the survivor, reportedly writing to the Kerala High Court on this count.

The details of the appeals filed by the prosecution against the orders of the trial court and the petitions filed by the defence in the trial court, including a contempt of court petition against the investigation officer in the case and another one seeking to bar the media from reporting the trial, which was being held in-camera, are also believed to have been brought to the notice of the apex court.

The deadline fixed by the Supreme Court for completing the trial had ended on February 16. This is the fourth extension sought in the case.