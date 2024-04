April 08, 2024 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - KOCHI

The Kochi City police held a special combing operation in the city on April 6 (Saturday) night in the Mattancherry BOT Bridge-Kannangat Bridge corridor, along with personnel of the dog squad and the bomb-detection squad, as part of a drive against drug peddling, crimes against women, and other anti-social activities.

A total of five narcotic cases, one case for possession of banned tobacco products, and four cases against motorists for drunken driving were registered.

