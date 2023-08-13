Special children in Koonammavu centre, mushroom farmer among winners in Ernakulam

August 13, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - KOCHI

Recognition has come the way of over 350 special children at Chavara Vocational Training Centre, Koonammavu, which has been declared the best private institution in the State engaged in agriculture. The state-wide honour is among the recognition bestowed on achievers in agricultural activities every year.

The others who have brought farming laurels to Ernakulam district include mushroom farmer Jithu Thomas from Piravom; student farmer Roshan Paul from Paingattoor; Sunil Cyriac, CEO of Kothamangalam Agri Producer Company, Kavalangad; and officials of District Jail, Kakkanad, which won the third place among public institutions engaged in farming activities across the State.

Mr. Thomas has been selected as the best mushroom farmer in the State and Mr. Paul as the best student farmer. Mr. Cyriac has been honoured for post-harvest activities as part of the agricultural producer company.

The children at the special school in Kottuvally panchayat deserve to be imitated for their initiative. The children, with the expert guidance of Kottuvally Krishi Bhavan, KVK Ernakulam, and Central Tuber Crops Research Institute, Thiruvananthapuram, leased fallow-lying eight acres near the training school for farming activities. The children cleared the land after taking it on lease. They carried out preparatory works including soil testing to engage in cultivating a variety of crops in an organised, scientific manner.

Farming has helped the children train for the future. They also find it a creative diversion from daily activities and training schedules.

The Krishi Bhavan directly supervises the children’s activities while KVK Ernakulam has helped cultivation of crops such as ginger, turmeric, and elephant foot yam. Millets are grown on about 1.5 acres. There are also 2,000 banana plants in the orchard. Tuber crops are also cultivated. The children use the products from the farm for their food requirements and also sell the remaining portions to the general public.

In addition to vegetables and bananas, there are around 600 rabbits, 25 goats, and eight cows along with chicken, duck and fish. Their diverse activities help support an organic fertiliser producing and earthwork compost unit. A biogas plant set up close to the training school uses up the waste materials. With an eye on the demand for flowers during the ensuing Onam season, the children have also planted 3,000 marigolds.