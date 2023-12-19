GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Speaker urges hoteliers to find ways to dispose of waste properly

December 19, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Assembly Speaker A.N. Shamseer told hoteliers and restaurant owners to find a way to dispose of waste properly and suggested establishing common waste treatment facilities for a cluster of two or three districts or even for a district. He promised that the government will support the hoteliers’ efforts as waste disposal continued to be a big problem. He was inaugurating the annual convention of Kerala Hotel and Restaurants’ Association here on Tuesday. He said that the hoteliers should set up a team to address the problem of waste disposal.

The Speaker said that hoteliers should switch to re-usable materials for serving food instead of depending on disposables. He admitted cleaning reusable plates or other items will involve cleaning but it will help the environment. He pointed out that if the use of plastic materials continued at this rate, the sea will be totally polluted soon.

He said that unlicensed temporary operators encroaching upon public spaces should not be encouraged. These establishments eat into the legitimate business of establishments that cost heavy investments, he said. He said that both small hoteliers and women should be given space in the industry. More and more women are coming up as entrepreneurs in the food sector and the association should find leadership positions for women to encourage them, he added. The Speaker pointed out that people looked out for delicious and safe food and they will seek out hotels and restaurants that served them.

The hoteliers’ association honoured actor Vincy Aloysius and leading restauranteur Sumesh Govind at the meet on Tuesday.

