SPC orders inquiry against 2 cops

For receiving money from an associate of Monson Mavunkal

For receiving money from an associate of Monson Mavunkal

The State Police Chief (SPC) has ordered an inquiry against two police officers on disciplinary grounds after a report suggested that they had received money from an associate of Monson Mavunkal, who is being investigated by the Crime Branch for a financial fraud of ₹10 crore.

A. Ananthalal, inspector, Metro police station, Kochi, and A.B. Vipin, inspector, Meppady police station, Wayanad, are facing inquiry based on a report submitted by Crime Branch ADGP S. Sreejith, who is probing the Monson case.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, District Crime Branch, has been asked to conduct the inquiry and submit a report within two months.

A verification of the bank accounts of Monson and his associates found that Mr. Ananthalal had received ₹ 1 lakh from an account of one Joshy K.J., an accused in the case and an associate of Monson.

Similarly, Mr. Vipin was found to have received ₹1.50 lakh from the same account and another ₹30,000 from a different account of the same accused.

Both the officers admitted to having received the money but claimed it to be bonafide borrowing during an inquiry conducted by the Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, Ernakulam.

However, acceptance of pecuniary advantage from an alleged fraudster by public servants was found dubious. Consequently, the matter was reported to the SPC since such corrupt practices were found to have compromised the integrity of the officers concerned and tarnished the image of the police force.