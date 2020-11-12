Spas raided over immoral traffic complaint

KOCHI

12 November 2020 21:45 IST

The Town North police on Thursday raided two massage centres following complaints about immoral traffic centred around them.

A spa near the Lissie metro station and another on Azad Road were raided around 10 a.m.

Only employees were at the spa near the metro station at the time of the raid. The police said that closure notice was served on the centre since it did not have a licence and its therapists did not have any certificate proving their qualification. The spa on Azad Road was found locked.

Advertising

Advertising

K. Laljy, Assistant Commissioner, Ernakulam, said that immoral traffic would not be allowed in the guise of massage centres and that raids would continue in the days to come.

A team led by Inspector Sibi Tom, sub inspectors V.B. Anas and Sharanya, and civil police officers Libin Raj and Praveen conducted the raid.