Space crunch gives impetus to multilevel parking options

Kochi

02 September 2021 11:53 IST

Plans being readied for facilities under the aegis of Cochin Smart Mission Ltd.

The influx of people into cities and towns in private vehicles following the pandemic situation and the resultant parking space crunch have impelled urban planners and architects to give thought to multi-level parking options.

The commissioning earlier this year of puzzle-type multi-level parking space for 102 cars in approximately 11 cents near the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation office and plans being readied for such amenities in more areas in the capital and in Kochi (under the aegis of Cochin Smart Mission Ltd.) has further given impetus to such initiatives.

The benefits are many, provided such parking amenities are maintained well, say stakeholders. “There are basically two types of mechanised multi-level parking lots — puzzle and stack types. Puzzle type is more popular, although it needs an investment of around ₹4 lakh per car. Stack parking space can be readied at ₹2 lakh per car, although there are limitations,” said Oommen Mani, a Kochi-based architect.

Space saver

Mechanised multi-level parking is better than conventional ramp-type parking, which needs more space (mainly for the ramp) and comes at a premium in cities. On the contrary, such common space for mechanised vertical parking modes is limited to the entry slot from where cars are automatically taken to their dedicated parking area in different floors, Mr. Mani said.

Even in multi-level puzzle parking, there are multiple options, said Abison K. Paulose, vertical solutions consultant, who helped ready the multi-level car parking system near the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation office. “The automated system works with the help of three sensors, which help gauge the height and other dimensions of each car or SUV, based on which they are assigned to specific slots. The sole condition is that one slot on each level, barring the top level, are kept vacant for the independent puzzle operation to happen,” he explained.

Kozhikode-based architect P.P. Vivek said he preferred to keep parking space limited in cities, to limit the number of cars entering cities. For this, the public transport system must be improved, while cycle tracks and pedestrian-friendly footpaths must be readied, as in European and even most Latin American countries, he added.

In the meantime, a stack parking facility has been readied at Asset Corridor at Edappally. Here, 12 cars can be parked in the place of two, said Sunil Kumar V., managing director, Asset Homes.

“Land prices at Edappally are too prohibitive for conventional parking. Stack parking, with fewer moving parts, is easy to maintain and is less prone to breakdowns,” he said.