Space allotted for Claims Commissioner’s office in Kochi

April 07, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST

Claims Commissioner P.D. Sarangadharan was appointed by the High Court to investigate and decide on claims for damages for the loss caused to public and private property during hartals and protests

K.C Gopakumar

With the State government allocating space at the Revenue Tower in the city, Claims Commissioner P.D. Sarangadharan, appointed by the High Court to investigate and decide on claims for damages for the loss caused to public and private property during hartals and other protest meetings, has started functioning in full swing.

The commission has received 35 applications seeking compensation for destruction of private properties during a flash hartal called by the banned Popular Front of India (PF) State unit in September last. Seven applicants have sought compensation for injuries sustained during the hartal.

83 KSRTC buses

Besides, the commissioner has received details of 83 KSRTC buses damaged during the hartal. In fact, most of the damaged buses were repaired and therefore, it would be difficult to assess the loss caused to the buses. It has also collected detials of the cases filed by the police, according to sources.

The space has been allotted after much prodding from the High Court. Though some staff have been deputed from the revenue office to assist the commissioner, the government is yet to sanction funds for the daily expenses of the commissioner, the sources said.

Appointed in 2020

The commissioner was appointed by the High Court in 2020 to estimate the damages and investigate the liability in terms of a Supreme Court verdict, when a writ petition against the hartal held on October 16, 2017 by the United Democratic Front (UDF) came up for hearing. The Supreme Court in a suo motu case had ordered constitution of such commissioners in all the States, in view of large-scale destruction caused to public and private properties during agitations, demonstrations, and hartals.

The commissioners can assess the loss caused to public property and private properties, and award damages for causing death or injury to a person during hartals and agitations. The cost of the actions, including preventive ones taken by the authorities and the police, can also be estimated and recovered from the organisers of hartals or agitations.

Report to higher court

The Claims Commissioner has to submit a report to the High Court or the Supreme Court, which will determine the liability after hearing the parties. The commissioner can also summon video or other recordings from private and public sources with the permission of the High Court to pinpoint the damage and establish nexus with the perpetrators of the damage.

