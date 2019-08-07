Southern Railway holds meet on advertising

A talk show titled ‘#GOBIGWITHRAIL’ organised by the Commercial branch of Thiruvananthapuram Division of Southern Railway here on Wednesday discussed the growing potential of transit advertising in Indian Railways.

Officials said the Railway Board had liberalised norms for advertising in order to promote transit advertising in its zones and divisions.

Members from tourism, media, corporate solutions providers, advertising, IT solutions providers, banking and government organisations participated.

Rajesh Chandran, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Thiruvananthapuram Division, inaugurated the meet. Nagendra Babu, Chief Commercial Manager, Passenger Services, Southern Railway, spoke.

Commercial managers from various divisions of Southern Railway attended, according to an official communication.