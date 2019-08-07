Southern Railway holds meet on advertising

A talk show titled ‘#GOBIGWITHRAIL’ organised by the Commercial branch of Thiruvananthapuram Division of Southern Railway here on Wednesday discussed the growing potential of transit advertising in Indian Railways.
Officials said the Railway Board had liberalised norms for advertising in order to promote transit advertising in its zones and divisions.
Members from tourism, media, corporate solutions providers, advertising, IT solutions providers, banking and government organisations participated.
Rajesh Chandran, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Thiruvananthapuram Division, inaugurated the meet. Nagendra Babu, Chief Commercial Manager, Passenger Services, Southern Railway, spoke.
Commercial managers from various divisions of Southern Railway attended, according to an official communication.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor