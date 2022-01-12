Southern Navy Chief visits Lakshadweep

Vice Admiral Hampiholi visits Naval stations in islands

Vice Admiral M.A. Hampiholi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command, visited Lakshadweep Islands from January 10 to 12.

The Commander-in-Chief was welcomed at Kavaratti with a guard of honour presented by the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn). Along with Naval Officer-in-Charge, Lakshadweep, Commander T.K. Praveen, he visited all the Naval stations at Agatti, Kavaratti, Bitra, Androth, and Minicoy islands. During the visit, he was briefed on the progress of various infrastructural development works, berthing facilities and upcoming naval projects in the island. A brief overview on the status of security apparatus of the Naval units was also provided.

At Minicoy, the greenfield site building of the Naval Communication Project was inaugurated by B.G. Ibrahim, a war veteran (who had participated in the 1965 and 1971 wars) in the presence of Vice Admiral Hampiholi.