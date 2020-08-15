Southern Navy celebrates Independence Day

No customary parade was held at the Southern Naval Command in Kochi on the occasion of the Independence Day marking a departure from tradition thanks to the COVID-19 situation.

But the ships in the harbour were decorated with different naval signaling flags in a ceremonial fashion in the morning. This was followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the war memorial inside naval base by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief of the Command.

Later, naval personnel led by the Vice Admiral carried out a community cleanup drive for removal of plastic and other non-biodegradable waste from their living and working areas.

At 12 noon, a customary 21 gun salute was given by the naval missile and gunnery school INS Dronacharya to mark the occasion.