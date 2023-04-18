South Indian plantations hit by tea mosquito bug infestation

April 18, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - KOCHI

Tea mosquito bug infestation is wrecking plantations across India, triggering precipitous fall in tea production in regions such as Valparai where production has fallen by around 50% over a decade.

The bug infestation threatens the very existence of plantations forcing United Planters’ Association of Southern India (UPASI) to seek government help to halt its spread.

UPASI president Jeffry Rebello said in a statement here on Tuesday that the Valparai tea region saw production fall from 30 million kg in 2009-10 to 16.73 million kg in 2021-22 owing to tea mosquito bug spread.

Widespread damage has been reported from plantations at a time when cost of inputs and employee wages are on the rise. Tea plantations in the affected areas are spending approximately ₹12,000 a hectare on pesticide application a year. “However, the control is very poor due to lack of effective molecules available to control the pest,” Mr. Rebello said.

The tea mosquito bug used to be considered a wet weather pest, earlier restricted to plantations in low elevations. But now it is spreading rapidly to higher elevation plantations too. At the same time, tea growers are straddled with a limited choice of pesticides following restrictions imposed by the Tea Board after the formation of the Plant Protection Code (PPC) in 2014.

The PPC excludes many pesticides from the approved list with a view to make Indian tea safer and free of harmful residue. Accordingly, only seven pesticides are approved for use in South India, and planters are unable to achieve effective control of the bug. Under the circumstances, planters have appealed to the government to allow the use of pesticides available in the Indian market approved by the Central Insecticide Board and Registration Committee in other crops in India and which are also approved for use by the European Union and have minimum residue levels for tea.

