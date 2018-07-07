South Indian Bank offers ₹1 crore for Kochi biennale

The South Indian Bank (SIB) has offered ₹1 crore for the fourth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB), starting in December 2018.

The SIB was one of the patrons of the third edition of the Biennale in 2016. Continuing its partnership with India’s first biennale, the SIB is providing support to the Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) as a part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) outreach.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed in Thrissur on Saturday between SIB’s managing director and CEO V.G. Mathew and KBF president Bose Krishnamachari.

Cultural heritage

“South Indian Bank’s partnership with Kochi Biennale Foundation sends a much needed message by securing Kerala’s cultural heritage through this tie-up,” said KBF co-founder and secretary Riyas Komu.

“South Indian Bank always supported the cultural heritage of Kerala. Kochi-Muziris Biennale is the most important cultural event in the state and participating in it is a matter of privilege for the bank,” said Mr. Mathew.