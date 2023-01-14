Source of Sapovirus infection among students of Athanickal school yet to be traced

January 14, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The source of Sapovirus infection among students of Government Higher Secondary School at Athanickal in Koothattukulam is yet to be ascertained.

The school, which was closed on January 4 following detection of the infection, will resume classes on January 16.

Though a preliminary assessment by the Health department suspected the source of the outbreak to food served at a camp organised by the National Service Scheme unit of Government College, Manimalakunnu, at the school from December 26 to January 1, the authorities said testing of stool samples of participants in the camp was required before finalising the exact source of the first case of Sapovirus infection in the district.

The symptoms of the infection, including diarrhoea and vomiting, were seen in nearly 70 students and teachers of the school on January 4. The school authorities informed health and local body officials of the suspected infection. It helped the health authorities initiate timely action by providing medical care and getting contact tracing done without delay.

Parent-teacher association president Nevin George said chances of infection from the food served to children had been ruled out as nearly 30 students and teachers who did not have food were also affected. The affected students had been told not to return to school until they fully recovered, he said.