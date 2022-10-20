Kochi

Source of black dust pollution in Periyar at Eloor-Edayar yet to be ascertained

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) is yet to ascertain the source of carbon black found floating in the Periyar near the Eloor-Pathalam regulator-cum-bridge.

A black layer of dust particles had been found on the stretch near the regulator-cum-bridge last week. A similar incident had occurred at the spot in January. Officials at the Environment Surveillance Centre of the board at Eloor collected samples from the river. They were sent to the PCB’s central lab in Kochi for examination. However, the results are not yet ready owing to shortage of personnel at the lab.

On whether any inspection was conducted in recent times at industrial units in the Eloor-Edayar area, the board officials said the amended guidelines issued by the PCB’s head office in Thiruvananthapuram had placed curbs on surprise inspections at industrial units in view of the government’s industry-friendly policy.


