Source-level waste management: local bodies may require more time to achieve target

April 19, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - KOCHI

Local bodies depending on the Brahmapuram dumping yard to dispose of biodegradable waste may require additional time to install source-level systems to manage daily waste going by the steps being taken to promote decentralised waste management systems.

Most of the municipalities are yet to have a clear picture about the number of households and establishments that are successfully managing source-level systems such as biobins and biogas to handle biodegradable waste. Though the Kudumbashree Mission had been entrusted with the task of getting data, there is still no clarity on the actual picture. However, the local bodies have stepped up efforts to provide source-level systems to the public.

Kalamassery

The Kalamassery municipality has decided to provide biocompost bins to 14,000 households with 90% subsidy. But the authorities have not been able to ascertain the number of households and establishments that are managing source-level systems effectively. There are around 32,000 houses under the municipality.

Maradu

The municipality had distributed around 6,000 biobins in the financial year 2022-23. Biogas facilities will be provided to 15 households in each ward in the first phase of the campaign to decentralise biodegradable waste management. There are around 12,000 households. As per official estimates, the collection of non-biodegradable waste by Haritha Karma Sena volunteers has achieved a coverage of around 60%.

Aluva

There are around 5,100 households in the municipality. The civic body has distributed nearly 3,000 bins free of cost. A second batch of 1,000 bins are expected to be ready by next week. The authorities have informed waste generators that biodegradable waste will not be collected by the municipality after April 30 as they need to install source-level systems.

Thripunithura

The distribution of around 2,500 source-level management systems for the current financial year is progressing. There are nearly 42,000 households under the civic body. The decentralised systems being implemented include biobins, biopots, and biogas units.

Angamaly

Efforts to improve coverage of source-level systems such as biogas and biobins have not picked up as expected. An assessment revealed that majority of beneficiaries were not using biobins properly. Around 6,000 biobins and biopots were distributed in the previous financial year, according to the authorities.