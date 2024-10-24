Source-level food waste treatment facilities to be set up in govt. schools in Ernakulam

The Ernakulam District Planning Committee has recommended setting up source-level systems for treatment of food waste in government schools.

The committee has suggested selecting five schools to implement the model project. The project may be considered in private schools based on the performance of the facilities to be set up in the schools identified in the first phase.

The project includes setting up compost pits in schools. Students and teachers will be encouraged to participate in the project aimed at inculcating awareness on the need to ensure proper treatment of food waste. It forms part of the campaign launched by the government to make the State waste-free by next year.

The local bodies concerned have been told to prepare the project reports for setting up the facilities in government schools. The District Planning Committee will also consider establishing waste treatment facilities in colleges and hospitals, according to a press release.

Manoj Moothedan, president of the Ernakulam District Panchayat, said that local bodies must come forward to implement projects as part of the waste-free Kerala programme. Public places under panchayats have to be made waste-free. The beautification of such sites must be completed without delay, he said.

District Collector N.S.K. Umesh said that the process of sanctioning government land for setting up material collection facilities had been stepped up in the district. Local bodies requiring such facilities need to submit their requirements. The land will be allotted as per the project submitted by local bodies.

The district administration had allotted 50 cents to the Thrikkakara municipality for setting up a material collection facility. The ownership of the land would remain under the Department of Revenue, said the release.

