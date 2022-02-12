Sound level well within limits, says BPCL

KOCHI

12 February 2022

Noise level study was done in residential zones with the help of agency approved by PCB, says company management

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL)-Kochi Refinery at Ambalamugal on Friday said that it had maintained sound levels in the company’s operations within the industrial zone standard limits as prescribed by the State Pollution Control Board (PCB).

It is very evident that none of the measurements taken at the boundary limits of Kochi Refinery exceeded the permissible industrial zone and environmental clearance limits prescribed by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, said the company authorities after the board rejected their contention that the noise level measurement done by the state agency was incorrect, as the presence of other industrial units might create noise interference.

The company management claimed that a noise level study was conducted in prime residential zones with the help of an agency approved by the PCB at Panampilly Nagar, Thripunithura, Kadavanthra, Palarivattom, Edappally, and Kalamassery. It was found that the sound was in the range of 60dBA in day time and 55 dBA at night.

“It may be noted that these noise levels are similar to what was recorded by the PCB in residential areas near Kochi Refinery which clearly indicates that the sound level in residential areas has no connection with [the] industry operations,” according to a note sent by the company in response to a report, ‘PCB rejects BPCL’s Stance on Noise Pollution’ carried by The Hindu on Friday.

The project work began only after obtaining approvals from all statutory bodies, including the Pollution Control Board.

Good sound engineering practices had been incorporated at the design stage itself to limit noise level at the fence as prescribed under the Environment Protection Act rules, the company said.