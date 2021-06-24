Kochi

Sooraj seeks setting aside of FIR

The Kerala High Court on Thursday sought the State government's comments, on a writ filed by T.O. Sooraj, former Secretary of PWD, seeking setting aside of an FIR that had been registered against him in connection with alleged irregularities in the Palarivattom flyover fiasco.

Mr. Sooraj, who had been arrested and remanded in custody in the case, said that previous approval for arrest under the Prevention of Corruption Act had not been sought before his arrest and that the FIR was hence illegal.

He further contended that all proceedings initiated against him were vitiated due to “flagrant violation” committed by the investigating officer.


