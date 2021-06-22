Sooraj moves HC to quash vigilance case

A petition was filed by T.O. Sooraj, former PWD Secretary, before the Kerala High Court on Tuesday, seeking to quash the corruption case registered against him in connection with the flaws in the construction of the Palarivattom flyover.

According to him, the inquiry into the case and subsequent registration of FIR by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) were vitiated as they had been conducted without approval from the State government as mandated under Section 17(A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. In fact, the previous sanction of the State government was required since the offences alleged against him and others related to recommendations made and decision taken by the public servants including the petitioner.

The main allegation against him was that he had permitted the contractor to compromise on the design of the flyover as well as the quality of its constructions. The petitioner said that he was not in fact implicated in the inquiry report. He was subsequently arraigned as accused in the case, according to the petitioner.