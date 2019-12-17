Soon, zero-carbon medians along metro corridor

The long-pending project to landscape and plant shrubs on medians beneath the 25-km-long Kochi metro corridor is slowly gaining momentum, with 10 medians being spruced up, using approximately 100 tonnes of biodegradable materials.

Most medians beneath the metro viaduct are in shabby condition, contrary to claims made by Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) that they would be tidied and landscaped in tandem with commissioning of different extensions. Even worse, many medians along Banerjee Road and other stretches pose a risk to pedestrians and motorists, since concrete blocks along the perimeter have given away, with some of them slanting towards the road.

Speaking about the zero-carbon median beautification proposal along the entire stretch, C.N. Manoj of Pelican Biotech, which is executing the project, said the beautified medians were filled using materials such as wooden logs and branches which would otherwise have been abandoned on the roadside.

“Plenty of coconut fronds, husk and wilted or pruned leaves, which would otherwise have been burnt in households and thereby worsened air pollution, too were relied on. A financial company came forward to sponsor the expense of beautifying a few medians. A few other firms too might pool in their might for the project. Each median was filled using two truckloads of such biodegradable waste,” he said.

Apart from being a solution to dispose off domestic and other waste, this method prevents the need to mine hundreds of truckloads of earth from the eastern parts of the city and the Western Ghats, in order to be used as planting medium in the medians. The plant debris is topped with dried leaves and grass, which from the primary growth medium. Inocula are added to speed up the composting process. Recently, a tree which got uprooted on M.G. Road was cut and subsequently used to fill part of a median, said Mr. Manoj.

“Residents’ associations have been contacting us to arrange lorries to clear such biodegradable debris from their localities. The firm does not charge any money for this, provided the localities are within the city. The cost of transporting the material is levied, if the places are beyond 6 km. The initiative can be taken ahead faster if the Kochi Corporation hands over huge quantities of materials dredged from canals and even household waste which is now ferried all the way to Brahmapuram,” he added.

Biowaste and sledge collected from Andhakarathodu in Thripunithura was used as planting medium in a few medians on M.G. Road, when the initiative kicked off early this year.

Getting sponsors

Sources in KMRL said the agency was finding it tough to get sponsors, to ensure landscaping of medians on the metro corridor. “We were hoping to get CSR funds of companies. But most companies are not keen on the venture, citing that business is down.”

Inadequate funds was the reason most vertical gardens in the vicinity of metro stations were wilting due to lack of upkeep, they added. The KMRL’s plan was to have a plastic-free vertical garden every five metro pillars. Not even a quarter of this has been realised.