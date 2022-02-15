Soon, ‘dabbawalas’ to deliver food in city

KOCHI

Dabbawallahs, named after the the iconic carriers of hot lunches for people at work in Mumbai, will deliver packaged food across the city shortly.

Food will be delivered on orders from Samridhi@Kochi, the subsidised food outlet of the local body at Parama Road in Ernakulam. The Kochi Corporation is also planning to launch a food supply app for extending the service in the city.

According to civic authorities, around 3,500 persons have lunch at ₹10 a person from the Samridhi outlet. The facility, launched with the aim of creating a hunger-free city, depends on the government subsidy, own funds of the local body and contributions from individuals to meet the expense.

Its a not-for-profit venture. The civic body is incurring a significant expense for providing food at a discounted rate as part of its social service, said a civic administrator, who is involved in the day-to-day affairs of the unit.

A few kiosks will also be put up in the city from where packaged food will be offered. The food will be available at economic rates from these units. The food kiosks and food delivery through app are expected to earn some extra revenue for the local body. The local body has engaged an agency for developing the food delivery app. The additional revenue earned from these units may lessen the financial burden of the local body in providing food at discounted rates, he said.

Breakfast and dinner will also be made available from the units, which are run by the women from Kudumbashree units. The food prepared at the outlet will also be offered to the women, who may opt to stay at the soon-to-be-launched She Lodge of the civic body.

Though the cash-strapped civic body is pooling its resources to keep the food supply facility running, the authorities are pinning their hopes on the financial package offered by the State Finance Minister to the Janakeeya Hotels in the State. The Minister had announced a financial aid of ₹30 crore for such eateries.

It will be a smooth sail for the local body once the funds from the State flows in, said the civic administrator.