Some actors creating issues by interfering in editing and violating agreements, alleges FEFKA

April 18, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) has alleged that a few actors are creating problems by giving the same date for various producers and directors and interfering in the final edit of movies.

“The federation wants to make it clear that we need to convince only the producer, who invests in a movie, with its edited version. However, we are not against creative discussions and remain open to suggestions,” said FEFKA general secretary B. Unnikrishnan here on Tuesday.

He alleged that the director now had to not only convince the actors, but their close-knit group also of the final cut of a movie. An actor had recently demanded a re-edit of a movie, saying that he was not satisfied with the final cut. Such claims were never heard before in the industry, said Mr. Unnikrishnan, though he did not divulge the names of actors.

The federation representatives alleged that some actors were also refusing to sign agreements drafted by the Kerala Film Producers Association and endorsed by the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes.

