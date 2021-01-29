Solution in sight for development woes of Kadamakudy islands

Kochi

29 January 2021 01:08 IST

Emergency GIDA meet clears infrastructure projects for coastal areas

An emergency executive meeting of the Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) has cleared many projects, including a slew of bridges, critical to the infrastructural and overall development of the Kadamakudy islands in particular and the coastal region in general.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and attended by Local Self-Government Minister A.C. Moideen.

Clearance was accorded to the construction of Kothad-Chennoor bridge. S. Sarma, MLA, who attended the meeting, was confident of launching the construction of the bridge with an estimate of ₹37.50 crore at the earliest.

The meeting also accorded administrative sanction for the construction of the Chennoor-Pizhala Bridge at an estimated cost of ₹19.50 crore. The bridge is part of a proposed road network project. The Chennoor-Cheriyamthuruthu bridge entailing an investment of ₹20.50 crore was also cleared by the executive committee meeting.

Compensation package

Emergency steps will be taken for the construction of the approach road of Kadamakkudy-Chathanad bridge. A compensation package will be given to those surrendering land for the project. The meeting decided to grant those getting displaced from their land and house as part of the project with four cents and other additional benefits over and above the compensation.

The Coastal Development Corporation had been entrusted with constructing 18 groynes on the 24-kilometre stretch between Vypeen and Pallippuram at a cost of ₹25 crore.

A ₹7.24-crore project has been cleared for improving transportation in the third phase of road development in Mulavukad.

Administrative sanction will be accorded to the construction of the 350-metre approach road of Moolampilly-Pizhala bridge and works will get under way in the first week of February.