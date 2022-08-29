Solidarity expressed with Vizhinjam protest
Attempts to isolate the ongoing protest would not be allowed, says former MP
A protest was organised at Vanchi Square here on Monday in solidarity with the ongoing protest spearheaded by the Latin Archdiocese against the Vizhinjam port.
Inaugurating the meeting organised by Vizhinjam Solidarity Movement, former MP Thampan Thomas said attempts to isolate the ongoing protest by the fishing community spearheaded by the Latin Archdiocese by raising the spectre of religion and caste would not be allowed.
He accused the Central and State governments of protecting neo-capitalist interests. The ongoing protest in Vizhinjam should be seen as a public movement. It should not be viewed as the protest of one section, but people from all walks of life should support it, said Mr. Thomas.
Former judge Shamsudheen presided.
