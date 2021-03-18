Solid waste management: action-taken report sought from PCB

Kochi

18 March 2021 00:15 IST

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to file a detailed status report on the implementation of Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2016, in the State and the action taken against erring local bodies.

The Bench comprising Justice K. Ramakrishnan and expert member Saibal Dasgupta issued the order on the case related to the unscientific dumping of waste at the Brahmapuram yard of the Kochi Corporation.

The Principal Bench of the tribunal that had criticised the government for its poor handling of the waste management scenario had handed over the case to the Southern Bench as per an order dated February 21.

The board has been told to file a detailed status report before April 5 in respect of collection, segregation and disposal of solid waste. It should ascertain whether the collection from each ward under local bodies were strictly in compliance with the various provisions under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. The Chief Secretary; Principal Secretary, Local Self-Government Department; and Secretary, Environment Department have to file independent reports on the action taken on the directions issued by the Principal Bench of the tribunal.

The board has to file a status report on the continuing legacy waste issue at Brahmapuram and the works undertaken as per the earlier directions of the tribunal. Apart from Brahmapuram, the board has to report on similar dumping grounds, if any, in Ernakulam district. The status of removing old waste in these areas should also be submitted before the Southern Bench.

The tribunal has removed the Central Pollution Control Board from the list of respondents in the case while stating that it was only a matter between the State administrators and the board in the implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, effectively in the State.

The Principal Bench of the tribunal had said in January that the officers concerned in Kerala have paid only lip service to the issue of compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, despite receiving several orders from it since 2019.