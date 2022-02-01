Solar-powered cranes among green plans unveiled by Cochin Port Trust

Kochi

Initiatives part of Maritime India Vision 2030

The Cochin Port Trust has unveiled a slew of green initiatives under Maritime India Vision 2030, which include ambitious targets like fully solar-powered cranes in the future, shore-based power supply to all ships and vessels at all the berths on the Willingdon Island, Vallarpadam International Container Transshipment Terminal, Cochin Oil Terminal North and South tanker berths as well as the LNG terminal.

The port administration has finalised plans to utilise vacant land or waterfront areas for solar power generation either under public-private partnership mode or other methods suited for the programme, said Port Trust Chairperson Dr. M. Beena.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed the green initiatives by the Cochin Port Trust at a meeting. The meeting was attended by Dr. Beena. The review was part of an exercise to take stock of the green initiatives at all the major ports in the country under the Maritime India Vision 2030 to achieve fully green shipping and ports in the country.

Shore-based power supply will be provided to cruise ships visiting the Cochin Port in the first phase. These programmes are being taken up according to the directive of the Union Minister. And, among the future initiatives, the Cochin Port proposes to install additional roof-top solar power plants of 350kWP capacity over the next two years and install grid-connected floating solar panels.

The port authority is also encouraging consumers to install solar power plants on their premises. Port users have already installed solar power plants of 190kWP capacity and the Port Trust has generated 3.27 lakh units of electricity in 2020 resulting in a saving of ₹22.50 lakh. The port has already installed smart electrical meters and smart street lighting systems resulting in reduction of electricity consumption, Dr. Beena added.

Other initiatives

Green initiatives already under way on the port premises include a biogas plant using food waste and other biodegradable waste. Seventy-five to 90 kg of food waste can generate three to four kg of gas per day per plant. Besides, there is a septage treatment plant within the port area having a capacity to treat 100 cum per day.

The port has also installed mechanised cargo handling infrastructure for hazardous cargo like cement, chemicals and fertiliser. And, it has also finalised a strategy for recycling/gainful utilisation of dredged materials. The segregation of dredged sand from silt and clay is being done without additional cost and the Cochin Port has sold dredged sand to the tune of 2.20 lakh cubic meters and earned more than ₹12 crore during the April to December 2021 period.

The port is also deploying dismantled materials for landfilling and land development after necessary processing of the materials. The port administration is also encouraging planting of trees within the port area. The port authorities claimed that the plantation area on the port premises is more than the mandated percentage. Other measures that have been undertaken by the port authority include monitoring of air quality, noise levels, and water quality (both ground and surface).