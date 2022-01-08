Solar plant inaugurated at Kochi metro’s Muttom depot

The solar plant was at Kochi metro’s Muttom depot.

Kochi

08 January 2022 00:31 IST

An 824.1 KWP ground- mounted solar plant was inaugurated for testing on Friday at Kochi metro’s depot at Muttom by Loknath Behera, managing director of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL).

With this, KMRL will be able to generate about 3,000 units of power per day, helping the agency meet 42% of its total power requirements by itself. The metro agency is planning to produce an additional 2 MW of power by 2022 by setting up solar panels in Muttom track area and the nearby land area.

“KMRL intends to develop the use of solar energy in an inclusive manner to ensure its maximum usage from the available solar potential in this region since the metro operations are solely dependent on electrical power,” Mr. Behera said.

Advertising

Advertising

The green energy initiatives would reduce carbon dioxide emission by about 3,53,625 tonnes annually, which is equivalent to planting 5,65,800 teak trees over the life time of the project, it says.