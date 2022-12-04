Solace for 1.5 lakh Keralites as compoundable offences booked against them during lockdown to be withdrawn

December 04, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - KOCHI

More than 1.5 lakh people, who were booked for violating COVID-19 restrictions, may heave a sigh of relief as public prosecutors are currently assessing case files to withdraw legal proceedings against them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands of cases were booked in police stations across the State during the lockdown period for flouting mask mandate, venturing out of their homes in containment zones, violating travel bans, and gathering at public places. A large number of shop owners were also booked for violating restrictions. Also, thousands of vehicles were seized for travel ban violations. The period also saw the police and other law enforcement agencies collecting huge amounts as fine.

At present, the prosecutors are involved in segregating files on serious offences from compoundable ones. They have to file individual applications in the nearly 1.5 lakh compoundable cases in the respective courts. The cases can be withdrawn only with the permission of the courts concerned.

The cases were booked for disobedience of order duly promulgated by a public servant under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life (Section 269), and punishment for public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for (Section 290).

Hundreds of cases were also registered under Section 118 (e) of the Kerala Police Act for knowingly acting in a way to cause danger to public or failure in public safety. The provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance and the Disaster Management Act were also invoked for booking cases.

Protests

The lockdown period also witnessed protests and agitations staged in violation of the restrictions on public movement and public assembly. The prosecutors will approach the courts to withdraw such cases too, legal sources said.

However, the cases involving serious offences, which were booked by invoking the provision of the IPC, will not be withdrawn. The prosecution proceedings will be conducted against the accused in such cases, the sources indicated.