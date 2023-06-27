SoE principal recommends dismissal of students involved in violence

June 27, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The School of Engineering (SoE) at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), which had remained shut following violence allegedly unleashed by Students’ Federation of India (SFI) activists on June 20, will reopen on July 3.

The principal had submitted a report to the varsity authorities suggesting that classes could resume with police security. Five SFI activists were suspended, and the results of four others were withheld after they reportedly attacked Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) workers, who had turned up at the office of the principal to give statements as part of an internal inquiry into a clash on the campus in May. Eight KSU activists and one SoE staff member were injured in the incident.

The report submitted by the principal recommended dismissal of the students involved in the attack. The registration of those who had completed their courses should be cancelled. Nearly 14 persons were involved in the alleged violence. The authorities had examined CCTV footage while finalising the report.

